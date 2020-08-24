In the House, three representatives have named substitutes to serve in today's special session; so far, none have been sworn in in the Senate. Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, named Steven Parrott, 30, of Nampa to sit in for him; Parrott arrived early to be sworn in and show his wife and kids the ornate House chamber.
Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, has named Rick Just as his sub, though that's still being processed so it's not final yet, as the appointment must be made by the governor and it hadn't yet been submitted there early this morning; and Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, has named Colin Nash.
No substitutes have been identified thus far in the Senate, but two senators, Sens. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, and Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, have indicated they won't be attending today, but have registered their votes in advance through pair slips. Under Senate Rule 40, pairing allows senators to register their votes in advance in writing and be technically counted as present and recorded in that vote.