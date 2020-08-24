Steven Parrott swear in

Steven Parrot, right, is sworn in by House Speaker Scott Bedke as a substitute state representative for the special legislative session on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in the House chamber; Parrott has been named to fill in for Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, who is on a family vacation.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In the House, three representatives have named substitutes to serve in today's special session; so far, none have been sworn in in the Senate. Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, named Steven Parrott, 30, of Nampa to sit in for him; Parrott arrived early to be sworn in and show his wife and kids the ornate House chamber.

Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, has named Rick Just as his sub, though that's still being processed so it's not final yet, as the appointment must be made by the governor and it hadn't yet been submitted there early this morning; and Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, has named Colin Nash.

No substitutes have been identified thus far in the Senate, but two senators, Sens. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, and Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, have indicated they won't be attending today, but have registered their votes in advance through pair slips. Under Senate Rule 40, pairing allows senators to register their votes in advance in writing and be technically counted as present and recorded in that vote. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments