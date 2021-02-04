Courthouse Translations05.JPG

Both criminal and civil jury trials will resume across Idaho on March 1, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered Wednesday. The trials will follow COVID-19 safety precautions. The order encourages courts to prioritize jury trials for criminal cases, starting with those in which a defendant is incarcerated.

Civil jury trials will be prioritized after those, a press release from the Idaho Supreme Court said. The order also allows impaneling new grand juries subject to the same COVID-19 conditions.

The Idaho Supreme Court halted jury trials late last year due to worsening spread of COVID-19.

