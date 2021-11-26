Jury trials can restart Dec. 6 in Idaho courts — but only in a little over half of Idaho’s 44 counties.
That’s because the latest emergency order from the Idaho Supreme Court regarding in-person court proceedings and COVID-19 precautions has set up county-based criteria for whether or not jury trials can resume. If the county in question either has a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 25 or more per 100,000 population, or is in a health district where crisis standards of care are in effect for area hospitals, they can’t restart.
Currently, crisis standards remain in place only in the Panhandle Health District, which takes in the five northernmost counties in the state.
But there are 19 Idaho counties where the rate of new coronavirus infections exceeds the standard set by the court. Most are in eastern or northern Idaho, but the group also includes Valley County, which barely topped the mark as of Friday at 25.1 cases per 100,000 population for its seven-day average.
Ada County’s current incidence rate is 16.3, and Canyon’s is 19.8. As of last week, there were 80 trials scheduled for the week of Dec. 6 in Ada County, and 20 in Canyon County, according to Idaho Supreme Court spokesman Nate Poppino, though not all will move forward, for varying reasons.
The court’s latest order, issued Nov. 23, is the 18th emergency order issued by the Idaho Supreme Court regarding court procedures during the pandemic. In some cases, rules that had been imposed were relaxed, only to be firmed back up later as the virus rebounded in the state.
“It’s incredibly frustrating, but it’s just one piece of the frustration we all have been wrestling with,” said Kurt Holzer, a Boise attorney, current 4th District bar commissioner and a former president of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association.