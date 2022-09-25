After deliberating for parts of two days, 12 jurors on Saturday afternoon returned guilty verdicts on three of four felony counts against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, our Idaho Press news partner KTVB reports.
Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The jury found Hoadley not guilty on the first count, which was deprivation of rights under color of law.
When the verdict was read, Hoadley broke down in tears, as did family who were in court for the reading, which took place nearly 30 hours after they began waiting for the jury's decision.
Hoadley was an officer with the Caldwell Police Department for more than 20 years before being terminated this past May, after he was charged with two felonies amid an FBI investigation. Hoadley was later indicted on the four counts.
Closing arguments wrapped up shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday in U.S. District Court. The twelve-person jury heard four days of testimony from current and former Caldwell P.D. officers, a city staff member, the man Hoadley is accused of hitting and injuring during a 2017 arrest, and Hoadley himself.
KTVB's full story is online here at ktvb.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.