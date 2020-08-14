I’m off today due to our continued limited hours at the Idaho Press (used up all mine for the week yesterday), but Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, co-chair of the Judiciary Working Group, was kind enough to email to me the results of the panel’s meeting today to consider eight amendments to the civil liability legislation it endorsed on a divided vote at its previous meeting. The panel, which consists of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, met from 9 a.m. to 1:15 today, and endorsed five of the proposed amendments, including limiting the scope of the legislation to pandemics involving current or future coronavirus strains, rather than all declared emergencies; and adding an expiration date to the proposed bill of July 1, 2023.
Then, the panel took an “advisory” vote on the proposal as amended, and it passed 11-6 on the House side, and 7-2 on the Senate side. The six dissenters on the House side were Reps. Zito, Zollinger, Young, Monks, Wintrow and Davis with Rep. Scott absent; the two dissenters on the Senate side were Sens. Nye and Burgoyne.
The working group also backed amendments to the proposal to limit its application to torts, not contracts; to exclude acts by China; and to add a declaration that it wouldn’t apply to lawsuits against state or local government agencies. A proposed amendment to exempt COVID-19 vaccine development from the liability-waiver law failed on a 1-7 vote on the Senate side of the panel, so the House side didn’t vote on it.
Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to announce Monday what topics the Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature will address.