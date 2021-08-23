We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill is shown in the case library section of his office at the James A. McClure Federal Building and Courthouse in Boise on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
When U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill announced in January that he’d take senior status Aug. 16, he had a plan: He’d continue to hear a full caseload, but by then, Idaho could have a new district judge to replace him, effectively giving the state the third judge it’s badly needed for decades.
“We desperately need the help,” Winmill told the Idaho Press.
But seven months later, there’s been no word from the White House about a nominee for Idaho’s now-open second federal judgeship, though the state’s top Democratic elected officials interviewed candidates last winter and submitted an all-female short list of four nominees to the Biden Administration on March 2.
“We had exceptionally qualified candidates, really they were all superb,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “We felt like Idaho would be extremely well served with any of these folks on the bench.” But Rubel said she’s heard only “radio silence” from the White House.
