A federal judge ruled Friday that a new Idaho law barring transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identities violates her 2018 injunction directing the state to allow such changes, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. "Indeed, there is no scenario under which a transgender individual can obtain a court order pursuant to (HB 509) to have the indicator of sex on their Idaho birth certificate reflect their gender identity," Magistrate Judge Candy Dale wrote in her 11-page ruling. "That is, in fact, the very intent of (the bill), that only an individual’s biological sex will be recorded on an Idaho birth certificate."
Dale's ruling grants a motion filed by the plaintiffs challenging the law that asks the state to clarify how the law will be implemented. While the question of the law's constitutionality wasn't before the court in that particular motion, Dale held the law is "directly at odds with the clear intent and mandate of the Injunction" she imposed in 2018.
You can read Brown's full story online here at postregister.com.