A Custer County judge dismissed most of a defamation lawsuit from Stanley-area ranch owner Michael Boren on Tuesday afternoon, finding that three out of four defendants named in his suit—including two Blaine County officials—had been protected by the First Amendment when they publicly criticized his application for a private airstrip last year, writes reporter Emily Jones of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Boren’s Hell Roaring Ranch sits on a scenic easement on the west side of state Highway 75, about 15 miles south of Stanley.
The remote site includes a $1.1 million private hangar built to house the ranch owner’s two-seat American Champion plane and six-seat Eurocopter helicopter, according to a report from ICF Builder Magazine.
Boren, 60 — the cofounder of billion-dollar tech company Clearwater Analytics — applied to the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission last year to officially designate a strip of his property as a private landing area. The P&Z approved his permit application in May 2021, despite receiving pushback from hundreds of residents and more than 600 comments in the span of a week. An appeal was filed, but was unsuccessful. Custer County Commissioners voted to uphold the P&Z’s verdict in August 2021, on the condition that the airstrip only serve a limited flow of general-aviation and emergency air traffic.
According to a 21-page lawsuit that Boren filed through his attorney, Tom Banducci, in May 2022, three members of the opposition group — Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, former Blaine County Commissioner Sarah Michael and Stanley first responder Gary Gadwa — continued to spread misinformation about the airstrip and its legality after Boren’s conditional-use permit was approved.
Banducci wrote that the defendants had promoted the “falsehood” that Boren’s airstrip was an “airport.”
Judge Stevan H. Thompson on Tuesday agreed to dismiss all claims against Fosbury, Michael and Gadwa on the grounds that they had the constitutional right to speak out against projects that are of interest to the general public, and should be able to air their grievances without fear of retribution.
“In this case, there is the potential for a great chilling effect on constitutional rights not just for these named defendants but for all the members of the public who spoke on this issue," the judge wrote, "which was undoubtedly a matter of public concern in which they were entitled to involvement.”
Arguments in the case brought up concern that Boren's lawsuit had all the characteristics of a SLAPP, or Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, lawsuit, which other states have outlawed. But Idaho hasn't enacted an anti-SLAPP law, though some lawmakers have worked on proposed legislation.
The judge wrote that the Idaho Supreme Court should weigh in “on how courts in Idaho should protect such important constitutional rights during what may be a SLAPP suit.” Banducci said he plans to appeal.