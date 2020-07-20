Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth must move her office from its location on the first floor of the Idaho Statehouse to make room for more offices for lawmakers and staff, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, according to an order 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin issued Monday in a lawsuit Ellsworth faced from House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, in their official capacities as lawmakers. The suit itself stems from efforts by the Idaho Legislature to appropriate money for building more offices for lawmakers and staff. While the effort was unsuccessful, it would have required the Treasurer’s Office to move from its location on the first floor of the Statehouse, where it has been for more than 100 years.
According to the suit the two lawmakers filed against her, Ellsworth refused to comply with the Legislature’s authority. This, the suit claims, cut against a 2007 law reading, “The legislative department shall determine the use of the space on the first, third and fourth floors.” You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), where it will be updated as more information comes in, or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.