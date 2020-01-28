An Idaho judge has ruled that a Colorado-based CBD company must forfeit the 6,701 pounds of industrial hemp, at one time valued at $1.3 million, that the Idaho State Police seized a year ago as a trucker drove the product from Oregon to Colorado, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Fourth District Judge Jonathan Medema wrote that the hemp in question, which passed tests to be considered hemp under federal law, was still a controlled substance under Idaho law. He also wrote that possession of any plants of the genus cannabis is illegal in Idaho.
“Under Idaho law, it is a crime to possess any plant with that genus, unless one possesses only the mature stalks of the plant,” Medema wrote in a 33-page memorandum filed Jan. 21 in a lawsuit between the company, Big Sky Scientific, and the Idaho State Police.
The company is mulling a possible appeal. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.