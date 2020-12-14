An Ada County district judge has dismissed Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold's appeal of the recount in her race against Alexis Pickering, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The initial Nov. 3 results showed 15,735 votes for Pickering and 15,733 votes for Arnold, a two-vote difference. The recount results show 15,745 votes for Pickering and 15,741 votes for Arnold, a four-vote difference.
In her appeal, Arnold, a 16-year incumbent, argued that two ballots were improperly counted. Arnold also requested an explanation for why 31 “unexplained” absentee ballots appeared during the recount, and asked the judge to order a hand recount or dismiss those ballots.
