Here's an article from Saturday's Idaho Press, from us and our news partner KTVB:
BOISE — Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against the secretary of state and various county clerks, alleging they were causing "irreparable electoral damage" by preventing poll watchers from overseeing the processing of absentee and early-voting ballots for the May primary being processed.
Giddings, a Republican from White Bird who is running for lieutenant governor, filed the lawsuit on May 6. But an Ada County judge dismissed the case late Thursday after a hearing, Idaho Press news partner KTVB reports.
Giddings petitioned the judge for an ex parte motion, essentially an emergency ruling that would allow her volunteers to begin showing up at early voting locations and ballot collection sites immediately, before allowing those named in the suit a legal chance to respond.
Fourth District Judge Jason Scott was unconvinced.
"After reviewing the petition and the motion, the Court is unpersuaded that there is any substantial reason to proceed on an ex parte basis, especially not when counsel for Respondents (Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence) Denney and (Chief Deputy Chad) Houck is in place and wishes to participate," Scott wrote.
In a hearing that began at 4 p.m. Thursday and went a little longer than one hour, Scott heard arguments from counsel for Giddings, Thomas J. Katsilometes, and for the respondents, including Denney. He dismissed Giddings' petition on the grounds that Giddings did not present a "proper vehicle."
"A petition for a writ of mandate or a writ of prohibition is not an appropriate way to seek this sort of relief,” Scott said.
The judge did not make a determination on whether Giddings or Denney made the correct interpretation of the Idaho statutes on poll watchers.
Scott made a verbal ruling dismissing Giddings' petition, and said he would issue a "short, confirmatory written ruling in the next day or two."
Under Idaho Code, each party can designate one person per polling place to be a poll watcher on Election Day during a partisan election, with rules including submitting a request 12 days in advance. The law does not address poll watchers at polling places during the early voting period, which ended Friday.
