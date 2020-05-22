A district court judge has overturned a ruling from a lower court requiring a Boise cyclist to pay a $90 fine for violating the law when she was struck by a car in an intersection in July, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The case involved Elizabeth Hilton, who on the morning of July 19 was riding her bicycle in the area of the three-way intersection of Emerald Street, Latah Street and Americana Boulevard.
The Boise City Prosecutor’s Office argued Hilton disobeyed the traffic lights at the intersection and rode through when it wasn’t safe. While cyclists in Idaho can treat red lights like a stop sign, they can only cross a street against a red light when it is safe to do so. The cyclist is responsible for correctly making that decision.
But Hilton appealed the conviction and her attorney, Kurt Holzer, argued prosecutors had charged her under the wrong statute. The judge agreed.
Holzer told the Idaho Press the next step would be to help Hilton get the money back from the fine, and also to help her file an insurance claim for damages as a result of the crash, which shattered her ankle. At the time of the trial, she was still on crutches. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.