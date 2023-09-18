Midterm Election night 2022 (copy)

Raúl Labrador gives an interview during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise in November 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to grant a request to temporarily bar Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador from enforcing the state’s so-called “abortion trafficking” law as a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds in federal court, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Mosely-Morris writes.

Grasham heard the case in district court in Boise on Thursday afternoon.


