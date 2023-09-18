U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to grant a request to temporarily bar Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador from enforcing the state’s so-called “abortion trafficking” law as a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds in federal court, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Mosely-Morris writes.
Grasham heard the case in district court in Boise on Thursday afternoon.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Lourdes Matsumoto, an attorney who assists victims of domestic and sexual violence in southwestern Idaho, including minors, as well as the Northwest Abortion Access Fund and the Indigenous Idaho Alliance. Both organizations assist Idahoans, including minors, with finding access to legal abortion care in surrounding states and in many cases offering financial assistance for the procedure.
The plaintiffs argue the law restricts freedom of speech, the right to travel and the right to freely associate, including the language in the law that prohibits obtaining an abortion by “recruiting, harboring, or transporting” a minor.
The Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 242 at the end of March that created the new law to punish an adult who helps a minor seek an abortion in another state or obtain medication that will induce an abortion. The law states if the adult intended to conceal the abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant minor, they are subject to a felony punishable by two to five years in prison. Even if a parent or guardian gave permission, the adult who aided the minor could still be prosecuted and use that defense in court, according to the bill text.
Wendy Olson, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the way the statute is written is too vague to allow people like Matsumoto and others who assist minors to know when they are or aren’t potentially breaking the law. And by making them question whether a conversation about how to access an abortion legally in a nearby state could land them in jail, the law is effectively restricting their First Amendment rights.
