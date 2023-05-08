Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton ruled Friday that a group of nonprofits and schools can appeal a decision allowing Attorney General Raúl Labrador to continue with his civil investigative demands. The Idaho Supreme Court will decide whether to take the case.
A group of nonprofits that are opposing civil subpoenas served by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office will get to move forward to appeal in their case, and further put off having to respond to the demands for information.
Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton had issued a preliminary decision allowing Attorney General Raúl Labrador to continue with civil investigative demands, a type of administrative subpoena which asked for a wide range of information related to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare grant program that’s been under scrutiny. In her decision, she also narrowed the scope on the demand for some of the organizations that were served.
The group of more than 30 nonprofits and school districts, represented by attorney and former lawmaker Greg Chaney, asked the court to allow it to appeal this decision. The group is arguing the requests are overly broad and present an undue burden.
On Friday, Norton said she would allow the appeal to move forward. The state Supreme Court will decide whether it will take up the case.