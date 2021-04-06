A federal judge ruled today that pregnant women in Idaho are entitled to advance directives, or living wills, for the entire duration of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge Lynn B. Winmill issued a ruling holding that Idaho law cannot require people capable of pregnancy to include language that voids their living wills if they are pregnant. Advance directives are documents that allow people to dictate how doctors should approach treatment if they’re ever incapacitated.
Winmill said the provision of Idaho’s Medical Consent and Natural Death Act that stipulated exclusions for pregnant people “violates the constitutional right of a competent person to refuse unwanted lifesaving medical treatment.”
The lawsuit, Almerico et al. v. Denney et al., was filed in May 2018 on behalf of four women against the state. The women said the law unfairly discriminates based on gender, violates their right to control the decisions relating to their medical care, and subjects pregnant women to treatment that is different than the treatment provided to all other patients, the Associated Press reported at the time.
Winmill cited case law stating that while abortion restrictions only limit the choices of women to seek to terminate a pregnancy, Idaho’s pregnancy exclusion in the Medical Consent and Natural Death Act completely denies the choices of women, regardless of the viability of the fetus, and “forces medical treatment on them.”
“For fifteen years, the defendants promoted on their websites their interpretation that the pregnancy exclusion was required and that any directive to the contrary would be ignored,” wrote Winmill in Tuesday’s memorandum opinion.
Idaho is one of only 10 states that restricts the validity of advance directives if someone is diagnosed as pregnant. Winmill’s ruling could have repercussions for similar laws in Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, wrote attorneys who represented the four plaintiffs, all women who reside in the Treasure Valley. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).