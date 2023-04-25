Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is shown in his office on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Planned Parenthood and a group of physicians are arguing an opinion made public from Idaho’s chief legal officer saying that the state’s abortion laws prohibit referring patients out of state for abortions is having a chilling effect, even if the office later withdrew the opinion.

In a hearing held in district court on Monday, representatives of Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the opinion in question, issued March 27 to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, doesn’t pose a threat because it has since been withdrawn and that the office wouldn’t have jurisdiction to enforce the law anyway.


