Planned Parenthood and a group of physicians are arguing an opinion made public from Idaho’s chief legal officer saying that the state’s abortion laws prohibit referring patients out of state for abortions is having a chilling effect, even if the office later withdrew the opinion.
In a hearing held in district court on Monday, representatives of Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the opinion in question, issued March 27 to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, doesn’t pose a threat because it has since been withdrawn and that the office wouldn’t have jurisdiction to enforce the law anyway.
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and two Idaho health care providers are suing for injunctive relief to stop enforcement under an opinion that Labrador signed, which states, “Idaho law prohibits an Idaho medical provider from either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines.”
Planned Parenthood has asked for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to block this interpretation and application of Idaho law.
Labrador withdrew the Crane letter after learning that Crane had “improperly requested the opinion on behalf of a constituent who sought it to support a fundraising effort,” the attorney general office’s motion to deny the injunction said.
