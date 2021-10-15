A judge in Ada County’s 4th District Court dismissed a lawsuit last week against the governor and the Idaho Department of Labor director that alleged they violated statutory obligations by ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June, the Idaho Capital Sun reports.
The complaint, which was filed on Aug. 20 by attorneys with Idaho Legal Aid Services, detailed the stories of two Idaho plaintiffs who were struggling to find suitable employment with ongoing health conditions and the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, writes CapSun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Both individuals were relying on other forms of state assistance in lieu of unemployment benefits.
Little announced Idaho would no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs in May, citing the programs as one reason he believed employers across the state were struggling to fill jobs. The benefits included an additional $300 weekly for claimants, assistance for those who do not usually qualify for unemployment — such as the self-employed — and an extension of the maximum number of weeks a claimant can file.
According to federal law, the benefits were available from the federal government until Sept. 6. As of early August, 25 states including Idaho had ended the extra benefits in June or July.
The complaint asked the court to order Gov. Brad Little to rescind his termination of the federal benefits and to continue participation, as well as pay retroactive benefits to the plaintiffs and all other eligible Idaho recipients.
District Judge Derrick O’Neill wrote that while the court empathized with the plaintiffs and recognized they were experiencing challenges related to the pandemic, state participation in the federal government programs was optional and continued participation was left to the governor’s discretion.