A lawsuit attempting to oust Idaho's treasurer from the first floor of the Idaho State Capitol can move forward, a 4th District judge has ruled. Judge Nancy Baskin denied a motion from state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
In June, Bedke and Hill, in their official capacity as lawmakers, sued Ellsworth to require the Treasurer’s Office to move from the first floor of the Statehouse, where it has been for more than a century. The lawmakers pointed to a state law giving the Legislature control of the Capitol's first floor. Lawmakers want the space so House members can have offices, rather than just cubicles.
Both sides reacted to the ruling on Friday.
“Judge Nancy Baskin made it clear in her decision that everything the Treasurer claimed in her motion to dismiss was totally without merit,” Bedke said in a prepared statement issued by the Idaho House Republican Caucus. “We now hope that she, as Treasurer, will re-prioritize her use of the treasury and stop interfering with the law.”
In a statement also issued Friday, Leroy described the motion to dismiss the lawsuit as an attempt to “avoid mounting litigation expenses” and said that effort had been “frustrated” by Baskin’s ruling.
“To us, it is absurd to spend ten million dollars on reconstructing part time legislator offices in a time of budget-cutting,” Leroy wrote. “Treasurer Ellsworth must now defend both her century-old space and vital constitutional functions before the court through a full trial process, unless the Legislature voluntarily dismisses the action. Certainly, some fiscal watchdogs will advocate that when the next session commences this January.”
Baskin assigned a scheduling conference for the case on Dec. 19, about six months after the lawsuit was filed. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.