After almost four decades of litigation, a federal judge last month dismissed a class action lawsuit filed by inmates against the Idaho Department of Correction over inadequate medical care and overcrowding at a prison south of Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The May 30 dismissal comes as the department faces a fresh lawsuit complaining of overcrowding and as its proposed contract to house more than 1,000 inmates in a Colorado private prison hangs in limbo.
The case of Balla v. Idaho takes its name from Walter “Bud” Balla, an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution who in May 1981 sued Idaho Board of Correction over conditions within the prison. The 39-year lawsuit established auditing and reporting requirements the department had to adhere to throughout the years. While the case’s dismissal would mean the legal requirement for those mechanisms has gone away, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told the Idaho Press on Tuesday that the department might keep some of them in place.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.