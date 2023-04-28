Raul Labrador office door

The door to Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office at the Idaho State Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2023.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A judge is allowing the attorney general to move forward with civil subpoenas, while limiting the scope on some, amid a court challenge seeking to end or narrow the demands.

“This was a resounding victory for the office of the attorney general,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in response to the decision issued Thursday morning.


