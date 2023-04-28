A judge is allowing the attorney general to move forward with civil subpoenas, while limiting the scope on some, amid a court challenge seeking to end or narrow the demands.
“This was a resounding victory for the office of the attorney general,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in response to the decision issued Thursday morning.
The plaintiffs in the case, a group of nonprofits and school districts, filed to appeal the decision.
In March, a group of more than 30 organizations filed a motion in Ada County District Court to stop the office’s issuance of civil investigative demands, which are a kind of administrative subpoena. The group, represented by former lawmaker Greg Chaney, argued the the demands were overly broad and the office didn’t have the authority to issue them.
The attorney general had served the organizations to gather information regarding their involvement in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Community Partner Grant program — which is under scrutiny from the office and lawmakers over whether its funding went to organizations that were ineligible under state law.
Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton said that a group of 15 plaintiffs, which are a mix of nonprofits and school districts that applied for the Community Partner Grant program, must comply with the demands by May 17. For the Idaho Association for Education of Young Children and its executive director, Beth Oppenheimer, who was served individually as well, the judge limited the scope of what could be asked for.
For 19 of the organizations, Norton said she partially granted a preliminary injunction, requiring the attorney general’s office to only request copies of their grant applications, receipts, invoices, staff payroll information, status reports and a written record of spending for their grant receipts.
