Idaho hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since famed Sen. Frank Church won his fourth term in 1974, and the state hasn’t seen a truly contested Democratic primary for the post in a decade. But this year is different, as high-profile former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan of Plummer faces off against former congressional candidate and retired law enforcement communications specialist Jim Vandermaas of Eagle. Both are vying for the chance to challenge GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November, as Risch, 77, seeks his third six-year term.
“I’m running for a multitude of reasons,” Jordan said. “At the end of the day after 2018, we mobilized people in a grassroots movement and I heard from thousands of Idahoans about why it’s so important to run and lead and be a voice for them.”
Vandermaas said he’s running because, “This great system of government has been hijacked by the few who really do not have the best interest of our people at heart. But with strong leadership, I believe we can bring Americans back from the politics of hate and mistrust, putting people ahead of party, and come together based upon the common interests we share.”
Jordan’s background before she ran for governor included defeating a GOP incumbent to serve two terms in the Idaho House of Representatives; and serving as the youngest person ever elected to the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s tribal council, the governing body of the North Idaho tribe of which she’s a proud member. She’s active with the Democratic National Committee, and currently serves as Idaho’s at-large representative to the national party body, as well as serving as director of Native American engagement on the DNC’s Council on Environment and Climate Crisis. She also chairs Idaho Voice, a nonpartisan organization promoting government involvement on a grassroots level.
Vandermaas is a retired former law enforcement employee who worked as a dispatcher, communications specialist, IT specialist and tactical communications liaison for a SWAT team, as well as a fireman and EMT. He never was a sworn officer, he said, nor has he made that claim, though some news reports have identified him as a retired officer. Following that, he formed his own telecommunications business before selling it and moving to Idaho nine years later to retire. He ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 Democratic primary for the 1st District congressional seat, losing to Cristina McNeil.
Both hopefuls have drawn some high-profile endorsements among Democrats. Those endorsing Jordan have included former Idaho Democratic Rep. Larry LaRocco; current House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise; and Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise. Vandermaas has been endorsed by former two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff; former state Democratic Chairman Bert Marley; and former Democratic nominee for state schools superintendent Cindy Wilson.
