Paulette Jordan defeated Jim Vandermaas in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, setting up a race against two-term GOP Sen. Jim Risch in the fall. Meanwhile, Rudy Soto of Nampa won the Democratic primary for the 1st District congressional seat; while both GOP Reps. Russ Fulcher in the 1st District and Mike Simpson defeated their GOP primary challengers. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.