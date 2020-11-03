Shoshone-Bannock Tribes council member Lee Juan Tyler sang a traditional prayer song before Paulette Jordan took the podium tonight, as she runs against GOP Sen. Jim Risch, who’s seeing a third six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Tyler asked for “great healing for our nation and our country, for Idaho,” and then Jordan was introduced by her oldest son.
“Ah, that was my son, y’all,” she told celebrating supporters. “Wow. He impresses me every time.”
“So much is happening right now,” said Jordan, a Coeur d’Alene Tribe member who was the Democratic nominee for Idaho governor in 2018. “Many of our folks are hurting.” She said there’s a battle under way over health care, over income inequality, over “women’s inherent rights to be free and equal … and that climate change is real. And yet here we are up against the folks who don’t believe in these values. So we are facing a major crisis.”
Jordan said, “I come from a people,” citing Idaho’s Native American tribes. “We’ve been through many long hauls and tough challenges, and we’ve lost before, major battles. So an uphill climb like running for the U.S. Senate … is nothing new to me and it’s nothing new to our people. But thankfully, I didn’t get here alone. … I got here with all of you.”
She thanked her family, her staff and her supporters, and “So many wonderful people who know that it’s not about winning over someone else, it’s about doing what is right at all times at all costs. And that means being a voice for the voiceless, standing up for those who are vulnerable.”
“That is true valor,” Jordan said, “standing up when you feel beaten. Standing up for the voiceless and the vulnerable.”
Jordan, whose comments were shared with her supporters via live stream, said, “I was called upon to take on the challenge, and I stepped up to the plate because there was no other choice for me. All of us here, as I was told, we are the dreams and the prayers of our ancestors, each and every one of our grandparents that we can think of who came before us, they thought of this moment in time. They’ve been praying for this day.”
“Regardless of how it turns out tonight, we have already accomplished the greater good,” Jordan said. “We have already made strides in our state to wake people up , so that they can see … that there are good people who are willing to fight for them. … To know that we are all connected to God in so many ways, and that even though we lose we still get back up. This is not my first loss, and yet because I was called upon I stepped up again, because this is my purpose. And I’m very proud to serve in this regard. I’m very proud of all the people who stood with me, because I didn’t get here alone. So I want to say thank you to all of the people who have put in the time day in and day out. All of the people who got out to vote. … This is a beautiful movement that has swept across this country and people all over the world are watching.”
I know what this movement means to so many , to many who feel suppressed and without a voice,” she said.
“I will certainly be back again,” Jordan declared.