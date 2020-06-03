Paulette Jordan election night

Paulette Jordan, who won the Democratic primary to challenge GOP Sen. Risch in November, provided this photo from an election night gathering of family and friends in North Idaho where she watched the results on the night of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Paulette Jordan, who won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate last night and will face second-term GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November, issued this statement this morning on her primary win:

“We’re here running for Senate because we believe that government is a critically important piece of our recovery as Idahoans and as a Nation. Idahoans are seeing one thing living through this time of national crises, through a government lockdown and government response to a national health crisis - that leadership matters. It’s time for politicians that put the people first, not corporate interests, particularly during times of crises and recovery.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

