Paulette Jordan, who won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate last night and will face second-term GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November, issued this statement this morning on her primary win:
“We’re here running for Senate because we believe that government is a critically important piece of our recovery as Idahoans and as a Nation. Idahoans are seeing one thing living through this time of national crises, through a government lockdown and government response to a national health crisis - that leadership matters. It’s time for politicians that put the people first, not corporate interests, particularly during times of crises and recovery.”