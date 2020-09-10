Paulette Jordan, the Democratic challenger to GOP incumbent Sen. Jim Risch, today challenged the two-term senator to four town hall debates before Election Day. I am requesting comment from the Risch campaign, and will update this post when I get it. Jordan said in a statement that she delivered a letter to Risch and his campaign today, saying, “I am writing to respectfully request you join me for four town hall debates in October. We are facing an unprecedented existential crisis with respect to our physical and economic health as a consequence of the deadly spread of the coronavirus. Voters deserve to hear from us directly before choosing a vision for how we recover from it and restore our economy. Leadership cannot go unchecked, and voters must have the option to participate in our democratic process.”
Jordan said she and Risch thus far have a single debate scheduled on October 13 via KTVB.
The Idaho Debates, which are co-sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters of Idaho, Idaho Public Television, and Idaho universities and air statewide on Idaho Public Television, also are in the works, with plans to air modified-format candidate debates in Idaho's top races in October.
Jordan, in her letter to Risch, proposed four town hall-style debates in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls to be scheduled at the senator’s convenience.