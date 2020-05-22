Nicholas Jones, the Boise businessman who's challenging freshman 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher in the primary, has issued this statement this evening on his win in federal court in a lawsuit against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney over website crashes that prevented some Idaho voters from meeting Tuesday's 8 p.m. deadline to request absentee ballots for the primary:
"I am grateful to Judge Winmill for recognizing the unjust disenfranchisement of Idahoans who trusted the state’s offer of the opportunity to request their absentee ballot online until 8 p.m. on May 19. His ruling upholds the sanctity of one of our most treasured rights: The right to vote. And while I am proud to have fought this case on behalf of all Idahoans, I am disappointed in my opponent, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Even though he has all the resources in the world, and even though his own supporters had complained to him on his Facebook wall that they had trouble getting their ballot request done, he hid from this injustice. Those are not the actions of a leader, those are not the actions of a fighter. Idaho deserves better."
This isn’t just a victory for my supporters but for Russ’s supporters, for voters of all parties and no parties.
And I promise that when elected, I will continue to fight for all of my constituents and their God-given, constitutional rights.