The Legislature's joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee this afternoon voted to exceed Gov. Brad Little's recommendation for 5% increases in state employee compensation next year, after last week deadlocking over five separate motions, each of which equaled or exceeded the governor's proposal.
The successful motion this afternoon was from Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, seconded by Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, co-chair of the panel. It calls for 3% across-the-board, fully funded raises for state employees, via a fully funded salary structure shift; plus merit raises of up to $1.25 per hour.
Little had proposed a 2% across-the-board boost plus 3% for merit raises. The successful motion exceeded the governor's recommendation by $16.8 million in state general funds, and by $30 million in total funds for next year. It was approved on a 6-4 vote.
The only other motion considered today, proposed by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and seconded by Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, basically matched the governor's recommendation with a small tweak so it wouldn't be identical to a motion that was defeated 5-4 last week. Guthrie's motion failed on a 5-5 tied vote.
Committee members argued that inflation has put a big pinch on state workers' pay, hampering recruitment and retention, and the raises are needed to keep state employees whole; Syme also pushed for the dollar figure to ensure lower-wage workers get more significant boosts by percentage than higher-paid ones.
The CEC Committee's motion is a formal recommendation to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which will consider it for possible inclusion in every state agency budget bill, though JFAC could vary from the recommendation. The CEC panel held multi-day hearings before reaching its decision.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.