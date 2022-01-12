Something a bit unusual happened during the joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting this afternoon, after lawmakers on the joint committee expressed rumblings of strong support for the governor’s proposal for an “aggressive” compensation increase for state employees this year, in the words of state HR Chief Lori Wolff, at 5%, including a 2% across-the-board increase in the state’s salary structure for all employees and 3% for merit raises at agencies’ discretion. The state is facing huge challenges in employee recruitment and retention.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, asked Wolff if she was “comfortable with the level of the governor’s recommendation on this.” Wolff responded, “Of course!” It matches the recommendation in the annual CEC Report to the Governor that she prepared and submitted. “We’ve had several conversations about these challenges, visited with many agencies,” Wolff said. “I think we all know we have to be aggressive. I’m appreciative of his recommendation for the 5% CEC.”
Souza then said, “So, if we were just to make a motion right now to accept the governor’s recommendation, could we just move on with our lives here?”
A somewhat befuddled Wolff responded, “Yes, that would be a very quick and easy thing for us to do.”
Committee Chair Jim Patrick R-Twin Falls, said a motion is always in order, so Souza made the motion – but it died for lack of a second. The panel then continued hearing the presentations on its agenda, which runs through the end of the day today (watch live here) and includes two more meetings, on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.
During a break a bit later, I asked a couple of committee members why they didn’t second the motion. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon said, “Why would I ignore all the work that went into the other presentations? I might learn something.”
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, said, “I wanted to be able to explore some of the other potential benefit options.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said he’s interested in possibly including a dollar figure raise for lower-paid state workers and percentage for the higher ones, if it pencils out.
Patrick noted that the joint committee usually does follow the governor’s recommendation. Presentations are continuing this afternoon on the finances for governor’s CEC recommendation; the state employee health insurance program and its current issues and costs; and more. Next week, the panel is set to hear from some agency directors about the challenges they’re experiencing in staffing.
“This is quite a responsibility this committee has, to treat our state employees right and be competitive with other opportunities,” Patrick said as this afternoon’s meeting opened. “It’s our legal obligation by Idaho Code.”
“A dollar amount doesn’t always fix everything,” he said, “but we do appreciate our employees and we want them to know that.”
Wolff’s presentation included some pretty stunning figures on how much more state employees are making when they leave state employment for similar jobs elsewhere, and the challenges Idaho faces in recruiting and retaining the state’s largest single workforce in a time of major change in wages, working conditions, demographics and employee expectations. She noted that Idaho will need to do more than just raise pay to meet those challenges. I’ll have a full story later today.