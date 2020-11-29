The long-whispered-about purchase of the South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley was completed this summer, writes Post Register reporter Jeff Robinson. Comedian and late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” purchased the famed property on the South Fork of the Snake River in June with partner and well-known guide Oliver White. The lodge is situated on a stunning bend in the South Fork of the Snake River just off U.S. Highway 26.
The purchase price could not be determined but the 25.83-acre property was listed for $7.95 million.
You can read Robinson's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.