The rumor mill is going absolutely nuts in the state Capitol today, but after much sleuthing, I can report that these rumors absolutely are NOT true: That the Legislature is planning to adjourn Saturday due to coronavirus concerns; or that the Legislature is planning to adjourn either Saturday or Monday and leave the rest of its business to a special session. What IS true: There’s contingency planning going on to plan for what would happen if there were a confirmed coronavirus case in the state Capitol.
“We don’t have a specific plan in place,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder said this afternoon. “We have had discussions the last few days concerning what happens if we have a confirmed case in the building.”
The Legislature can’t adjourn sine die – Latin for “without a day,” meaning they’re done for the session – until it’s set a balanced budget. That process takes time; usually, it’s around two weeks after JFAC sets the last budget bills. JFAC met today and passed all of its final budget bills, just in case.
JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, praised his staff for acting quickly and thoroughly. “We learned early in the morning that we needed to have this hearing today instead of tomorrow, and I thought Mr. Headlee was going to have a heart attack initially, because I was having one,” Bair said, referring to legislative budget Director Paul Headlee. “But within about an hour, he texted me back and said we’re ready to go at 3 o’clock. So this staff is magnificent, and carried us all on their shoulders.”
Asked why he was told the meeting had to be today instead of tomorrow, Bair said, “Because we’re trying to wind this thing up so we can go home on time.” Asked if it was because of coronavirus fears, he said, “That played into it. We’re positioned so that if we need to, we could move really quickly now.”
Theoretically, both houses could suspend their rules and quickly approve all the final budget bills “and go home,” Bair said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, but we’re prepared for it in case it does.”
Winder said, “I don’t think there’s any way possible we could do it by this weekend,” adding, “Next Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest.”
“The thing we cannot do is sine die and go home without a balanced budget,” he said.
He added, “The last thing we want is a special session.”
The final total of all the budget bills set by JFAC comes to about a 3.9% increase over this year's general fund appropriation, and Bair said if it weren't for all the "trailer" appropriation bills JFAC had to pass to fund items funded in legislation that came through other committees, it'd be close to the 3.75% recommended by Gov. Brad Little.
Here’s a news item from the Associated Press:
Idaho lawmakers eye fast exit if coronavirus hits Statehouse
By Keith Ridler
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate said Thursday they've made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus.
"The fact that we aggregate people from all 44 counties right here, and lots of visitors coming in, there's a compelling argument that we probably shouldn't continue with that concentration if things change," the Republican governor said after attending an investment meeting that touched on the declining stock market.
The plan in place at the moment is to get budget bills through the process quickly because the Legislature, by law, can't adjourn without approving a balanced budget.
“We've still got some things to do before we go, and we're moving as expeditiously as possible to accomplish that," Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said after an afternoon session. The House was convening again a short time later to work on budget bills. He's also considering having lawmakers work on Saturday.
Bedke said that nonessential bills could be abandoned if needed, a possible scenario if one of the 105 lawmakers in the Statehouse or someone in frequent contact with lawmakers contracted the virus.
“Then, of course, we'd have to take action because everybody has been exposed, and everybody needs to go self-isolate,” he said.
State officials say 93 people in Idaho have so far been tested, but no one has been positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Also on Thursday, the House moved with lighting speed to unanimously approve a $2 million request from Little for money to go into an emergency fund to fight the virus. The Senate approved the same request Wednesday, also unanimously.
Some of the money will be used by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to test for the virus. Lawmakers say Idaho will receive $4.5 million from the federal government, but it's not clear when the money will arrive.
Little said Idaho has the resources needed to keep testing going until the federal money is available.
Republican Rep. Rick Youngblood told House members that the emergency fund is nearly depleted.
“I couldn't tell you honestly if we're going to spend $2, $4 or $10 million,” Youngblood said on the House floor. “I'm not sure we'd spend any money on coronavirus. But we want to be prepared for any emergency for the state of Idaho.”
Republican Majority Leader Chuck Winder said possible plans include adjourning for several days or a week or two if a case shows up in the Statehouse.
“I think what you're going to see is us try to get our work done, get it all done, and hopefully make it out of here before we have a problem with the virus,” he said.
He said wrapping up would likely take at least until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
On Wednesday, a popular Boise music festival scheduled for this spring was postponed until September amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus outbreak.
Treefort Music Fest attracts crowds of more than 20,000 people. This year more than 400 artists and bands were in the lineup for the week-long festival originally scheduled to begin March 25.