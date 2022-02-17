As the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee prepares to start setting agency budgets on Monday, the panel today finished up hearing recommendations from chairs of germane committees in both houses and reviewed a packet laying out numbers and options for a series of statewide budget decisions that it will vote on tomorrow morning, from overall revenue to state employee pay.
The reports from the germane committee chairs overall have been highly supportive of major budgetary recommendations from the governor for next year, from historic investments of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into water and sewer projects, child care and more to funding for roads, schools and prisons. Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, for example, called the governor’s recommendation for transportation “amazing.”
One notable exception: The Senate Judiciary Committee report favored the Idaho State Police’s request to purchase its first-ever helicopter next year, while the House Judiciary Committee opposed the helicopter, on grounds that it would benefit the Treasure Valley, where it would be based, more than other regions of the state. The House panel took that position even after being urged to support the purchase by an array of law enforcement officials including the Clearwater County sheriff, who said it’s needed for major search and rescue operations.
The joint committee’s options on statewide budgeting decisions include weighing the budget impact of the joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee’s adopted general fund revenue forecast and that of the governor, which is $141.4 million less for next year than EORAC’s; considering whether or not to factor in the third phase of the Office of Information Technology Services consolidation into statewide cost allocation figures for each agency next year; and examining the joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee’s recommendation for state worker pay next year along with the governor’s.
While the governor recommended a 5% increase in funding for state employee salaries, with 2% of that across the board and 3% for merit raises; the joint CEC Committee recommended 3% across the board plus funding for an average of $1.25 per hour for merit increases. The CEC recommendation exceeds the governor’s recommendation; it comes to the equivalent of roughly 6.6% more for pay from the state general fund, and 7% from all funds.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, who serves on JFAC and made the successful motion in the joint CEC Committee, explained that it set a dollar figure for merit raises rather than a percentage figure because “it does tend to help people on the lower end more than it helps people on the upper end.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, noted that the budget calculations are more complex this year than usual, saying, “As we all know, with the ARPA monies and the surplus monies and a little different CEC recommendation … they create some complications.” He invited JFAC members to contact legislative budget director Keith Bybee, who went over all the figures with JFAC this morning, with any questions between now and tomorrow.
Bybee welcomed members’ questions, noting, “If we don’t take action tomorrow, then we can’t start setting budgets on time.”
Idaho lawmakers can’t wrap up their legislative session for the year without setting a balanced budget for the state. Typically, the session wraps up roughly two weeks after JFAC finishes setting budgets, which this year would mean a March 25 adjournment based on the current budget-setting schedule in the joint committee. But that timing could change drastically if the House or Senate opposes budgets set by the 20-member committee, which includes 10 senators and 10 representatives.