In an unexpected move this morning, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to transfer another $100 million in state general funds to the Idaho Transportation Department for road construction projects, to sub in for $100 million of the money previously approved for $325 million in bonding for road-construction projects. “We had excess funds, and we decided, why bond if we’ve got the cash?” JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said after the vote, adding, “That money accumulated because of other things that we moved around.”
JFAC has undercut the governor’s recommended spending level on a number of fronts; some of the largest are declining to fund a $6.8 million request from the Idaho State Police to buy a helicopter, and declining to fund a $10 million innovation initiative from the state Division of Human Resources. Also, the revenue estimate set by the joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee, and adopted by JFAC for budgeting purposes, was millions higher than the estimate Gov. Brad Little used to craft his budget proposal.
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, said, “Just a combination of those things freed up some cash. This was obviously a good way to use it.”
JFAC approved the $100 million transfer to ITD on a 16-1 vote, with just Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, dissenting. Budget bills still need passage in both the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but they rarely change once they’ve been set by the joint House-Senate committee.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, called the move “an opportunity to fund something as we go rather than go out and borrow.”
The appropriation was approved at the end of a long agenda of session-end cash transfers that JFAC approved this morning on mostly unanimous votes; all of those were anticipated and are in line with budget decisions JFAC has made thus far and the governor’s recommendations. They include transfers to the Public Education Stabilization Fund; the Budget Stabilization Fund; the Twenty-Seventh Payroll Fund; and the Individual High Risk Reinsurance Pool.
JFAC still must meet again to set a new budget for the Idaho Department of Commerce, after the House defeated that agency’s budget earlier; Youngblood said that meeting could come as soon as Monday.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.