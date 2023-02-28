The state budget-writing committee Monday authorized an audit of a Department of Health and Welfare program because of concerns the program’s funds were given to ineligible organizations. Members also voted to decline another use of another federal grant program for child care.
The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 16-3 to direct the Legislative Audits Division of the Legislative Services Office to conduct an audit of the Community Grant program. This grant program used federal funds for after-school programs and was given to 80 organizations in two rounds of grant distributions in 2021 and 2022.
Although the funds came from Federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds, the authority to spend them was given by the state. In the 2021 appropriation bill for the program, HB 400, it was specified that the grants be used to serve “school aged participants ages 5 through 13 years.”
The department declined to comment on the audit.
The funds went to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA, but were also awarded to what appear to be early learning programs such as the kindergarten-readiness program Get Ready to Learn, Kuna!, 2C Kids Succeed, and the Kendrick-Juliaetta Early Learning Collaborative. These applications and others mention early learning, preschool or kindergarten readiness.
“This is why we have the audit function,” JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said in an interview, “to go back in and make sure there’s coherence with what the law says and how the money was used.”