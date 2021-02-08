The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has voted 16-4 to accept $175.7 million in federal coronavirus aid for emergency rental assistance and allow it to be distributed to pay rent or utility bills for Idaho renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal had languished at JFAC for several weeks; the joint committee was briefed on it on Jan. 20. The four “no” votes came from Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Reps. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. All other JFAC members voted in favor.
Among the four dissenters, only Nate spoke out on why he opposed it. “We are at a crossroads. Going forward into the future, seems like we’re choosing between economy and dependency,” he said. “Are we going to have a free and open economy? Are we going to open businesses again, are we going to rescind health orders … or are we going to travel down this path of dependency, where we’re creating more and more programs, where we’re creating more and more people who are not able to work because of the policies that have been thrust upon them?” He said, “I think we should follow the path of economy and freedom.”
The funds were allocated by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 27 as part of the most recent COVID-19 aid bill. A portion of them went directly to cities or counties with populations above a certain size; Boise and Ada County got those funds directly, and their rental assistance program opened to applicants this week.
Local government with populations of at least 200,000 qualified for that; that meant Canyon County qualified as well, but it chose not to apply.
The money is for assistance with rent and utilities for Idaho renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are in financial hardship and earn less than 80% of the area median income. Eligible renters could receive up to 12 months of assistance, with a possible three-month extension after that. They’d have to “re-certify” their eligibility every three months.
Gov. Brad Little is proposing contracting with the Idaho Housing & Finance Association, which administered a similar, smaller rental assistance program last year with $15 million in CARES Act funds. Brady Ellis,
“IHFA did administer funding from the CARES Act for rental assistance from mid-June through the end of 2020,” Ellis said. “And this program is very similar to that, so we’re positioned in terms of operations, staffing systems, security measures and so on to take on this program.”
This morning, he told the joint committee, “We intend to continue that program largely as-is.” Applicants can find that program on the IHFA website, he said, along with an online application and a statewide call-in line for those with questions.
The supplemental appropriation bill that JFAC approved still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee.