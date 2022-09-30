JFAC door sign - generic horizontal

The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will begin three days of training and meetings Monday in Twin Falls, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. The 20-member joint committee sets the state budget each year and is one of the largest, hardest working committees in the Idaho Legislature.

Although the Idaho Legislature is not in session now, JFAC’s fall meetings held outside of the Idaho State Capitol in Bosie have become a tradition and one of the warmups for a new legislative session that starts in January, Corbin writes.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

