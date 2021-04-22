JFAC had a very ambitious agenda this morning, planning to set basically all the remaining budgets. But with key members of the committee missing for this morning’s House Education Committee hearing on HB 377, the education policy bill regarding “critical race theory,” setting of both the public school budget for teachers and the higher education budget were put off.
The joint committee did, however, approve several appropriation bills regarding ARPA funds for in-home caregivers for people who otherwise would be in nursing homes; ARPA funds for an assistance program for low-income people needing help with water or sewer bills; additional “intent language” regarding the Division of Welfare budget that restricts $33 million in federal child-care assistance funding from the December COVID relief act to just those amounts that can be spent by Dec. 31; authorization for a $6.5 million federal grant to the state’s Military Division; and a new budget for the office of the lieutenant governor.
The new lieutenant governor’s budget, the third JFAC has approved this year, matches the governor’s recommendation. It passed without discussion on a 12-5 vote.
I'll update this post shortly with more from this morning's JFAC discussions.