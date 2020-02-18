The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee split 10-10 this morning on an alternative budget motion for the State Board of Education’s Agricultural Research and Extension Service, as Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Moscow, argued strongly for funding occupancy costs for a new center in Salmon that was funded by donors. “The research and extension centers at the University of Idaho are strategically located around the state, so we’re not talking about an occupancy of a building that’s on the same block or on the same campus,” she said. “We’re talking about centers that go from DuBois to Sandpoint.”
“And in particular, the center outside of Salmon is a center that I helped raise the money for when it was initially founded, and then continued to help solicit gifts for that center,” Troy said. “It’s been very supported by industry. It was approved by the State Board of Education. The college didn’t go out and just build a facility out of the blue, it was planned and approved.”
“For that reason ... I felt very passionately that the occupancy costs are a commitment that the state should make,” Troy said, “between the state and the university and the donors that have made those projects possible.”
At issue was a request for $242,700 from the state general fund and one full-time position to cover occupancy needs for Ag Research & Extension next year; Gov. Brad Little recommended just $58,500.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, made the alternative budget motion, and Troy seconded it, after Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, proposed the governor’s recommendation, and Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, seconded that motion.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said, “I am going to support this particular budget, and I’m not sure it’s a great idea to do so. When occupancy costs are not being fully funded, we’re talking about maintenance not being done, and that in my view is deficit spending.” Crabtree said he’ll be part of an interim committee that “hopefully” is going to develop a long-term plan for funding occupancy costs. So he said he’d support the governor’s recommendation for now, “because we’re going to have a long-term vision.”
Ward-Engelking said she favored approving the funding, “probably for exactly the same reasons that Sen. Crabtree said. We don’t have a long-term plan, but until we do, I think we need to fund the total occupancy costs, with all the other restraints that the universities are facing,” she said. “This is such an important group, our ag research and extension service is so important to the state of Idaho and the things we want to accomplish. So I think we need to do the full occupancy costs at this time, and then when the interim committee comes back with a long-term plan, then we can move forward in a different way.”
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, noted that his name was listed on the substitute motion; he said, “I would like to have it withdrawn. I will be supporting the original motion.”
The Ward-Engelking/Troy motion then died on a 10-10 tied vote. Those voting in favor of it were Sens. Lee, Woodward, Ward-Engelking, and Nye; and Reps. Anderson, Kauffman, Troy, Syme, Wintrow and Toone. The original motion then passed, 20-0.
The Ag Research and Extension Service budget for next year shows a 0.7% decrease in state general funds to $32.3 million. The budget bill still needs passage in both the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budgets rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.