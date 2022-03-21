The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee reconvened this afternoon and set new budgets for the Idaho Department of Commerce, which saw its first budget defeated in the House; and the Idaho Commission for Libraries, which was pulled back before it came up for a House vote.
On the Department of Commerce, the new version of the budget is the same except that it cuts a $100 million allocation for broadband investments, from funding from a national infrastructure bill passed by Congress, to just $50 million for next year; and it removes $10.9 million that had been allocated to the department from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Idaho.
House members had objected to the original budget in part on the basis that the $100 million was coming from ARPA as well, but it wasn’t, it’s from the infrastructure bill. Every state was allocated a minimum of $100 million for broadband expansion from that bill, to spend over several years. The change doesn’t foreclose lawmakers from considering the rest of the funding for that next year.
The motion fro the new Commerce budget was proposed by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; seconded by JFAC Co-Chair Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa; and it passed on a 13-2 vote with just Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, voting “no.”
Nate spoke out against spending even the $50 million for broadband expansion in Idaho, saying he’d prefer it be spent for road and bridge maintenance and repair or lowering the state gas tax. However, the broadband grants to each state from the congressional infrastructure bill can only be used for broadband; the state’s only choices are to use the money for that, or turn it down.
On the Commission for Libraries budget, the new version removes $307,000 in state general funds that had been recommended by the governor for statewide K-12 e-books and audio titles. Reps. Nate and Giddings were concerned that those titles might include obscene materials. The new version of the budget, proposed by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, zeroes that out, and adds intent language requiring the Commission for Libraries to verify that resources provided for K-12 students comply with state obscenity laws, and amend its policies to include reference to those state laws. The intent language also requires the commission to report back to JFAC on its progress on that.
The new budget passed on a 13-4 vote, with Reps. Nate, Giddings, and Nash and Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, opposing it. The intent language was approved on a 13-6 vote, with Sens. Woodward, Riggs, Ward-Engelking and Nye and Reps. Nash and Green dissenting.
JFAC also set a series of smaller appropriations this afternoon, though it didn't get all the way through its long agenda. Among those approved: $2 million to upgrade board meeting and conference rooms for agencies statewide to allow them to live-stream board meetings to the public; funding for salary increases for state elected officials for the next four years, to follow a bill setting those raises; $50 million in funding for HB 701, the Idaho Workforce Housing Fund, to provide for gap financing for housing development; and funding for the small raises for judges that were rolled into HB 782, House-passed legislation that ties the raises to major changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and judge selection in Idaho.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, voted against the HB 782 funding, raising several concerns, including that HB 782 is likely to be challenged as unconstitutional for combining multiple subjects into a single bill. He asked what would happen to the funding for judges' raises in that case; Legislative Budget Director Keith Bybee said in that case, the whole bill would fail and judges wouldn't get raises.
That "trailer" appropriation bill to "trail" after HB 782 cleared JFAC on a 13-6 vote, with Ward-Engelking, Nye, Giddings, Nate, Green and Nash all voting against it. It would give magistrate judges a 5.1% increase; district court judges just a 2% increase; court of appeals judges a 3.4% increase; and Idaho Supreme Court justices just a 2% increase.
“I am not aware of any other employee in the state of Idaho that we’re doing a lower CEC increase for," Nash said, referring to Change in Employee Compensation. "We even gave our constitutional officers 5%. I don’t know what our justices did to deserve that.” He noted that they've faced big challenges over the past year keeping courts running, including conducting some proceedings online.
Nash also noted that the state is having problems recruiting district judges, but not magistrate judges; yet, magistrate judges would get the largest pay increase, and district judges would get just 2%. “So I think there’s a lot of problems here, both constitutionally and with how we’re choosing to dole out these raises,” he said. “I’ll be voting no.”