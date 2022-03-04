The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the budget for Medicaid this morning, the largest division in the state Department of Health & Welfare, along with an array of other Health & Welfare division budgets and related appropriations, some of which were approved unanimously.
There were two competing motions for Medicaid funding, one from a large group of JFAC members who worked on the budget, and the other from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg. Nate’s failed on a 2-16 vote with just Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, joining him in supporting it. The original motion then passed, 16-2.
Nate’s motion sought to slash the Medicaid budget, removing, among other items, an array of provider rate increases that would largely be funded by federal funds. Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said that would mean more burden on the state’s general fund. “I think the governor’s recommended budget, which is basically what we have before us, is a good way to save general funds and make sure that our providers are taken care of,” he said, while providing services to hundreds of thousands of Idahoans.
Nate said, “Let’s not forget that Medicaid is completely unsustainable without funding from the federal government.” Medicaid is the federal-state program that pays for medical care for people who are disabled or have low incomes; the federal government pays more than two-thirds of the cost, with the state picking up the final portion.
“It’s time we return to fiscal conservatism,” Nate declared.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, said, “I do agree that we seem to be on an unsustainable trajectory. I’m not quite ready to jump in and support this motion.” Shifting demographics could mean higher costs, he said. “We can deal with it today. I don’t look forward to the day when we’re in here trying to set budgets in a different situation.”
The Medicaid budget set by the joint committee reflects a 7.8% increase in state general funds next year to $830 million, and a 6.6% increase in total funds to $4 billion.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.