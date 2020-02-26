The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee today set a budget for the state’s community colleges that generally matches Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation, on a 15-3 vote. The budget’s essentially flat, showing just a 0.9% increase in state general funds to $48.2 million, and a 0.8% increase in total funds to $49 million. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who voted against the motion, said it wasn’t enough: With the 2% change in employee compensation that’s built into all state budgets, plus the 2% base reduction that Little’s ordered in all budgets other than K-12 public schools, she argues it’s a cut.
“I don’t think they should have had the 2% holdback,” Ward-Engelking said. “They’re playing such a critical role in our workforce development. To have their budgets cut – it’s difficult to imagine how that helps the state.”
“We have money,” Ward-Engelking said. “We are not in a recession. We have great growth right now. To do these cuts now when it’s not really necesssary – I’m very concerned.”
Ward-Engelking was joined by Reps. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, in voting against the successful budget motion for community colleges, which was made by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and seconded by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. But the three Democrats were easily outvoted.
The community college budget bill still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint budget committee.
Also this morning, JFAC voted 12-8 in favor of a supplemental appropriation of $16 million in federal funds, with no state general funds included, to connect Idaho health are providers to the Idaho Health Data Exchange. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare had requested to accept $24.9 million in federal funds for the project, but JFAC members on a working group that looked into the proposal were skeptical.
Grow joined Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, in a move to cut it to just $1.5 million. Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, made the successful motion for $16 million; it was seconded by Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa. “We need to understand what we’re working with here,” Agenbroad said. “It’s arguably the most important data that the state has on us – it’s all of our health records. … It’s a central repository that providers of our health care put into, and then it’s accessible by providers of our health care.”
The idea is that if, for example, an eastern Idaho resident has a health problem while in Boise, the hospital in Boise could look up that resident’s records to see what medications they’re on and what procedures they’ve recently undergone.
The supplemental appropriation, which is for the current budget year, includes connecting the Board of Pharmacy to the exchange for purposes of verifying and cross-checking opioid prescriptions.
Grow, who wasn’t a member of the JFAC subcommittee that looked into the issue, said, “To me, it’s a question of free enterprise vs. government intervention. If it’s such a wonderful thing, why is it free enterprise can’t make it work?”
Amador said he specifically asked that question in the subcommittee. “It largely falls down to data privacy laws from the federal government, and needing to have a government actor provide as the intermediary for the data,” he said, because people’s medical records are “such sensitive data. … So that was a question that was brought up, and I think I got a good enough answer for why we need to have this run essentially through the Department of Health & Welfare.” The funds are for start-up and technology; providers would pay fees to operate the exchange into the future.
JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, noted that he’s served for the past two years on a national committee through the Council of State Governments working on value-based care. “Data management is critical,” he said. “You cannot get into value-based care without data management.” He argued in favor of the substitute motion, which passed.
JFAC also voted unanimously this morning to set the budget for the Welfare Division of the state Department of Health & Welfare; it’s a maintenance budget with no line items requested, and it matches the governor’s recommendation. Overall, the Division of Welfare budget reflects a 1.6% decrease in state general funds to $43.4 million for next year, and a reduction of 0.7% in total funds to $166.1 million for next year. Much of the division’s funding, $117.6 million, comes from federal funds.
The division administers the child support, SNAP, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families and Aid to the Aged, Blind and Disabled programs, and also is responsible for all eligibility determinations for Medicaid and for the state insurance exchange.
JFAC also had been scheduled to set the Medicaid budget this morning, but Horman announced this morning that that has been postponed indefinitely.