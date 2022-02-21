The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set its first state agency budgets this morning, and all either passed unanimously or with two “no” votes, from Reps. Ron Nate and Priscilla Giddings. The 20-member committee set budgets for the Office of Species Conservation, the Soil & Water Conservation Commission, Endowment Fund Investment Board, State Independent Living Council, Commission on Aging, and Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
The Species Conservation budget matched the governor’s recommendation, with the only differences reflecting statewide budgeting decisions adopted Friday by JFAC on state employee compensation and statewide cost allocation fees; it passed 17-2 with no discussion. It reflects a 3.8% increase in state general funds and 34.8% overall, largely because of the inclusion in the budget of $5 million in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for replacement or removal of culverts and other impediments to salmon migration.
The Soil & Water Conservation Commission budget also passed 17-2.
The Endowment Fund Investment Board budget passed unanimously, though it includes an addition to the governor’s recommendation to add a $15,000 raise for the state endowment fund manager of investments; Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, argued the raise, to $235,000, was needed to bring the salary for the position more in line with those paid in surrounding states; the new figure matches Utah’s.
The State Independent Living Council budget, a maintenance budget that differs from the governor’s recommendation only in those statewide adjustments the joint committee previously decided, passed unanimously.
The item that generated the most discussion this morning was a supplemental appropriation for $5 million from the state general fund surplus, recommended by Gov. Brad Little, for additional support to senior centers across the state this year, including standardizing the meal co-pay to $3 for home-delivered senior meals; improving meal site sanitation supplies, upgrading refrigerators and freezers, adding or repairing wheelchair ramps, and replacing or upgrading dining tables and chairs, amid high demand for home-delivered senior meals.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “These are all things that help our seniors maintain quality of life as they age.” Her budget motion was seconded by Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home.
Nate, R-Rexburg, and Giddings, R-White Bird, voted against it, and it passed, 17-2. Then, Nate spoke out against the budget for next year for the Commission on Aging, because it includes tapping $4.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for service enhancements to Idaho seniors. “I’m going to be voting against this because of Line Item 3, that is the use of ARPA funds to do a lot of what we described in the supplemental,” Nate said.
According to state budget documents, the ARPA funds will be used for “support for technology and training to assist with alleviating or preventing social isolation in seniors; restoration of homes and yards to safe and livable conditions because of neglect during the pandemic; legal services; increase attraction to congregate meal settings; implementing targeted caregiver programs to address high level needs, unhealthy living conditions, and alleviate negative health effects due to long term stay at home recommendations; and improve services and access to the Adult Protective Services system.”
That budget also passed 17-2. It also includes a $720,000 boost in state general funds to the Commission on Aging for dementia caregiver support. During the agency’s budget hearing Feb. 7, Administrator Judy Taylor told JFAC that every year of delayed institutional placement for a person living with Alzheimer's or related dementia saves the Idaho taxpayers $80,000.
The Commission on Aging passes through most of its budget to the six Area Agencies on Aging, which provide direct services to older Idahoans. Established in 1968, the commission implements the federal Older American Act and the Idaho Senior Services Act. It coordinates a statewide network designed to support aging Idahoans to “live healthy and dignified lives in the communities of their choice,” according to state budget documents. Services are targeted to those most in need and at risk of early institutionalization.
The budget for the Vocational Rehabilitation Division passed unanimously; it reflects a 3.6% increase in state general funds and 3.4% overall. Budget bills approved by the joint committee still need passage in the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.