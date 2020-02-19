With no competing motions, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the fiscal year 2021 budget for the Idaho Department of Correction and the Commission of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The panel backed Gov. Brad Little's proposal for a new $5.9 million effort to target services to 2,000 of the most at-risk parolees to help them re-enter society rather than go back to prison, along with the governor's other budget initiatives for Corrections.
The total budget — which still needs House and Senate approval and the governor's signature before it could take effect July 1 — weighs in at $309.2 million, including $277.7 million in state general funds. That’s a 13.2% increase overall from this year, and a 12.7% increase in money from the general fund.
The proposed budget includes $44.6 million for housing Idaho inmates in county jails and out of state — an increase of $17.1 million, or 62%, from the current budget. Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, noted in the hearing he felt “that seems like a lot of money to be throwing out the door each year, and there needs to be a more permanent solution” to Idaho’s overcrowded prison problem.
