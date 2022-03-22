The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee reconvened this afternoon, and thanks to an incredible scramble by its budget analysts to prepare the documents, set a new version of the budget for next year for the Office of the State Board of Education, after the House defeated the first version this morning.
The new budget rolls all the funding for the "Empowering Parents" grant program into a single, $50 million appropriation in the current budget year, rather than breaking it into two pieces, with half this year and half in next year's budget. It also corrects other details in the budget, and covers the administrative costs for the $50 million in grants without taking it out of the balance available for grants.
The new budget adds the administrative funding, $35,000 this year and $150,000 next year, from additional federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA; that's also the source for the grant funds. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, had proposed general funds for that, but said she agreed to this approach because it's consistent with the bill that authorized the grants, whereas the original budget wasn't.
"It was done correctly in JFAC today," Horman said after the meeting. "The bill that was on the floor was done incorrectly."
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, said, "Obviously the budget failed on the House floor this morning. ... This motion looks to me cumulatively to be very similar to the motion that failed. So what's going to be different about this one when it hits the House floor than the one that failed?"
Horman responded, "The difference is that the funds will all go out in one round of funding ... rather than $25 million in fiscal year '22 and $25 million in '23." Also, she noted the difference in the administrative funding, as well as an unrelated correction having to do with the school safety program.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, asked, "To have it all lumped up in '22 ... why does that make it more palatable?"
Horman said, "That is more palatable for the State Board of Education, so that they only have to go through one round of granting."
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, "I'm still a 'no.'" The new version of the budget cleared JFAC on a 16-3 vote, with just Nate and Reps. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, and Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, dissenting.
Among other appropriations set by the joint committee this afternoon were follow-up funding bills for an array of bills that already have passed or are passing, including SB 1378, the Endangered Missing Persons Alert bill; SB 1327, the Civil Commitment Statute Updates bill; SB 1399 on Extended Employment Services; SB 1290, setting up a new Rural Educator Incentive Grant; HB 723 moving from average daily attendance to enrollment for calculations in public school funding; and HB 716, funding a process to implement new content standards in public schools, among others.