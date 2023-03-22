JFAC door sign - generic horizontal

A $1 million supplemental funding request was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday for security costs related to the Nov. 13 slayings of four students.

 Betsy Z. Russell/Idaho Press

The budget-writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee passed a revised budget Wednesday morning with about a $152 million reduction from the one that failed in the House floor Monday. 

The reduction is meant to represent the 13,000 people that have been removed from Medicaid due to ineligibility after the end of the federal public emergency order, during which no one could be removed even if they weren't eligible anymore. This process is still ongoing, Rep. Colin Nash said, and as many as 75,000 may be dropped. 


Load comments