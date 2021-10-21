The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is in its third day today of its fall interim meeting; today’s discussions opened with discussion of Change in Employee Compensation, or CEC, and how that works. That’s the process by which the Legislature appropriates funds for state employee salaries and benefits, including merit increases that are based on an individual employee’s performance. Last year, the governor recommended and the Legislature approved 2% merit raises. Legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph noted the percentage is the funding the agency receives. From those funds, “Some people could get 1%, some could get zero, some could get 5%,” she said. “It’s just based on that performance.”
The state doesn’t grant cost-of-living increases to its employees. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, asked how inflation factors in. Randolph said inflation is considered in the state Division of Human Resources annual compensation study, which includes recommendations to the governor and Legislature prior to the legislative session each year.
Idaho’s lowest pay grade for state workers is set at the minimum wage, $7.25 per hour. However, Randolph, responding to a question from Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said legislative budget analysts looked into that, and determined that no state employees are currently paid at that minimum rate. A little over 700 state employees are paid $15 an hour or less, Randolph reported.
Lori Wolff, the new administrator of the state Division of Human Resources, reported that in fiscal year 2021, that year’s approved 2% CEC appropriation was held and not given to most state employees due to budget holdbacks during the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in many cases, it was added to the current year’s 2% for a total of 4% merit increases this year, and none the year before. With about 25,000 employees, state government is the state’s largest employer. Turnover this year has risen to 19%.
Wolff also reported that current trends include fewer employees willing to return to work in the same circumstances they worked in pre-pandemic. Information technology workers who now work remotely, for example, can now get Silicon Valley jobs and triple their salaries, while still working from home in Idaho. At the same time, more baby boomers are retiring from the workforce, Idaho’s costs of living including housing have increased, and the state faces workforce retention challenges as competing employers offer higher pay, including Amazon paying $20 to $25 an hour plus signing bonuses. “One of the things that we’re hearing from our employees is it’s getting really difficult to afford to live here,” Wolff told the committee.
The joint budget committee’s agenda today includes an overview of the CEC process; a report on K-12 pupil transportation costs, including a recent audit with findings; and discussion of some other budgeting matters, including notifications of “non-cognizable” funds, which are fund that come from sources outside state government and are received between legislative sessions; and additional information about base budgets and revenues. The panel is set to adjourn by noon today, its third day of budget discussions this week; you can watch live here.