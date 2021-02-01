The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has launched its hearings into the budget for the Department of Health & Welfare, which will continue on Thursday with the largest chunk of that department’s budget, the Medicaid program. Among the divisions reviewed so far today have been child welfare, services for the developmentally disabled and public health services; still to come are the Division of Welfare, service integration, licensing and certification, and the councils on domestic violence and development disabilities. You can watch live here.
Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the lawmakers that the department’s suicide prevention and awareness program has a goal of reducing Idaho’s “troubling” suicide rate 20% by 2025. It’s an effort that he said is “bigger than any one government agency.” A broad array of stakeholders across the state have come together for a “focused and coordinated effort,” he said. “The initial results of this effort arrived just in time. While many expected that the pandemic would result in increased suicides, suicides have not increased compared to previous years,” Jeppesen said. “We have developed mitigations to help those in need during the pandemic, and a special thanks to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline as they were able to adapt and innovate during the pandemic.”
The final release of the third year of the new case management system for child welfare was in November of 2020, Jeppesen told lawmakers. The system has helped the department substantially reduce its backlog of work from more than 2,500 cases to 500 cases, Jeppesen said.
The federal matching rate for Medicaid has been substantially increased during the pandemic, to about 76% federal funding from the more typical 70%, Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little's budget director, told the joint committee; that means tens of millions more of Idaho's Medicaid costs are being paid by the federal government rather than the state's general fund. He said the Biden Administration has signaled that increased federal match will continue throughout the current calendar year. "However, after that temporary, one-time reprieve from the federal government, our FMAP, our matching rate, would actually go up," Adams said, meaning Idaho likely would pick up a fraction of a percentage point more of the costs than it did before the pandemic. That's due to the state's strong financial condition compared to other states.
Jeppesen said that's "exactly right -- because Idaho is doing extremely well economically compared to other states, that's why the underlying FMAP has increased slightly. ... The temporary FMAP will continue as long as we're in a federal public health emergency."
Jeppesen reported that plans to relocate the North Idaho Regional Office for Health & Welfare changed after last year's legislative session, due to the results of an RFP process. Instead of moving, the department decided to "downsize our footprint in North Idaho," he said, and is using the appropriated funds to reconfigure and remodel its offices at the existing site and renegotiate the lease there. "it had a good outcome of reducing our physical footprint and ... lease costs without reducing any services they're providing," he said.
The Public Health Division drew the most questions from lawmakers. Jeppesen explained that the department has received $16.1 million from the newly passed December COVID-19 relief bill for coronavirus vaccinations in Idaho. "That really is our first vaccine money that we received from the federal level directly," he said, after $3.9 million earlier allocated by the governor's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee from CARES Act funds, including funds to train providers. "We are in the process of receiving that grant now and spending that money now," Jeppesen said.
More is expected, he said, and the state is estimating it will get around $180 million, but details remain scarce. The governor's budget has been revised to propose those funds as a supplemental appropriation for the current year that the Legislature would have the opportunity to review and weigh in on this session.
Legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph said, "The federal government is moving a little bit slower than I think all of us would like. ... That $180 million is a best estimate at this point. I'm working every day with the department to try to track down how much money will actually be in the supplemental and what it's for."
Asked by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, about the cost of a vaccine for one person, Jeppesen said, "For anyone who shows up to get vaccinated, there's no charge to the public. It's free to the individual who's getting vaccinated. As far as the cost of administration, I do know the Medicare rate for reimbursement is around $15. I am not familiar with what the private insurance industry is paying for vaccination. That is one reason that the $16 million exists. When I talk to many of the providers in the community, they indicate that the Medicare reimbursement is not enough to pay for their costs for this brand-new vaccine."
The funds also will go toward building capacity and reporting on vaccine administration, he said.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said there's concern about the vaccine being distributed equitably, and asked what's stopping the department from collecting data, as has been collected in other states, to show the ethnic and racial distribution. "Is this a funding issue? Is this just not a priority? What is the reason that we're not collecting that data?" he asked.
Jeppesen, who last week had indicated to reporters that Idaho was statutorily prevented from collecting that data, had a different answer this week. “Collecting race and ethnicity data is challenging, and there are several reasons that it is challenging,” he told JFAC. “One is that’s an optional choice for individuals, so when somebody’s getting vaccinated, it’s their choice whether they allow their race and ethnicity to be reported, so that’s one of our challenges. The second challenge is that our immunization registry, the system where providers report, ‘Hey, I’ve given a dose, and here’s information about that dose,’ … it has the capability to collect that information, but it’s not commonly used. And so we have inconsistency in that data as well.”
“So what we have done, and what we will do going forward, is redouble our efforts that if a provider has that information, to report that information,” Jeppesen said.
“And then the primary thing we’re doing is really reaching out very actively to groups of different ethnicities, refugee populations for example, the Latino population, and making sure that there’s good partnership and communication, that that community knows about the vaccine, about its safety, and where they can go to get it, frankly,” he said. “So we’re working that very difficult problem of capturing race and ethnicity data, but really the problem is, is we want it to be distributed equitably, and that’s where we‘ve put most of our efforts.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, thanked Jeppesen for explaining that the costs Idaho’s been discussing aren’t for purchasing the vaccine doses themselves, but for the administration, and that those costs are being covered at least in part by insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. But, she asked, “Can you help me understand if you’re a person that doesn’t have any of those three options, how you can obtain the vaccine?”
Jeppesen said, “There’s no charge to anyone, regardless of insurance status.” Providers have agreed by contract that they won’t charge the consumer, he said. “They will either bill insurance, Medicaid or Medicare for the cost of administration. … If somebody does not have insurance, then the provider has the chance to essentially bill a fund directly to the federal government to cover the cost of that administration.”
This morning's budget hearing also covered a revision to the governor's budget that was made after initial budget documents were submitted, adding a recommendation for $275,000 and one full-time employee in the division of public health for an Alzheimer's disease program coordinator.
Sara Stover, a Division of Financial Management budget analyst, said that was added in response to a legislative Office of Performance Evaluations report that pointed to the need to address Alzheimer's and dementia from the state level. It's aimed at "starting to fill some of the gaps in the state" regarding supporting family caregivers caring 24/7 for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, praised the recommendation. "I carried the legislation for the study of caregivers and respite care and their need," she said. "Idaho's very unique, in that our families step up and try to make a difference to folks that are struggling with Alzheimer's or dementia. And then I was pleased to sign off on the OPE study."
She added, "I didn't know that my own life's path would be following this initiative so closely, dealing with some family members that are suffering from dementia, and it really underlines how difficult it is, especially if you are a family in a rural area where there is very limited support to come to your homes. Families become caregivers."
"I appreciate the governor recognizing this as an issue," Troy said, "especially as we're growing so quickly as a state. Many of those folks that are coming to Idaho are folks that are retired and are going to experience this sooner rather than later." She said the proposal should help the state "get a handle on this now before it gets out of control."
When the joint committee examined the budget for the Division of Welfare, members were surprised to learn that the number of Idahoans receiving SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, increased only slightly from June of 2019 to June of 2020. The 2019 figure was 143,500; in June of 2020, it was 149,800.