The Legislature’s joint budget committee has opened its hearings into the giant Department of Health & Welfare this morning, which will stretch across four separate days over the next three weeks – today, this Thursday, and the following two Mondays, closing with hearings on the divisions of Welfare and Medicaid on Feb. 10; Medicaid makes up about 80% of the department’s budget. You can watch live here.
Dave Jeppesen, H&W director, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “The department exists to serve the people of Idaho, specifically to promote their health, safety and self-reliance. I only know one way to solve problems, and that’s to talk about them.”
He said the department will be bringing forward legislation this year to change the way Medicaid reimburses providers for services. “Today, we are the last Medicaid program in the country, last out of 50, to still reimburse on a cost-based methodology to our hospitals and care facilities,” Jeppesen said. “Essentially, the hospitals calculate what their costs are and that’s what Medicaid pays through reimbursement. … All other states have moved to something that’s called a prospective payment methodology.” That allows JFAC and the Legislature to set the amount it will pay in advance. “Medicare pays that way, all the private payers pay that way,” Jeppesen said. He said the change will help set the stage for moving Idaho’s Medicaid system into a “value-based” payment arrangement.
“Value-based arrangements don’t pay for volume, they pay for quality,” Jeppesen said, by specifying what they’ll pay for “quality outcomes.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, asked, “As we move to value-based reimbursement, that means probably a lesser reimbursement to our providers. … Is there a danger of losing providers as we make this transition?”
Jeppesen said, “I think that by and large, most of the providers around the state, particularly on the medical side of Medicaid, are actually anxious and waiting to move to value-based care.” Right now, he said, there’s an “uneven distribution” of reimbursements, in which “we tend to run into emergencies about provider types being paid too low,” threatening access to programs. A value-based system, he said, “will actually allow us to be much more proactive to ensure that all provider types” are reimbursed appropriately. In the short term, while the new payment system is developed, the department is proposing to withhold $6.9 million in state general funds from reimbursements to hospitals and nursing homes in the current fiscal year to meet the governor's requested budget reductions.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, expressed shock about the total funding for Medicaid, including state, dedicated and federal funds, rising from $2.5 billion in fiscal year 2019 to the governor’s recommendation of $3.1 billion next year. “That’s greater than a 25% increase in two years,” Grow said, though it’s actually about 24%. “Obviously, that’s a huge increase. … My concern is the ability of the public, the taxpayers to be able to keep paying that kind of increase. … Are we going to be looking at this kind of increases in the future, or is this going to slow down?”
Jeppesen responded, “The bulk of that change from two years ago to the governor’s recommendation is Medicaid expansion.” The federal government is paying 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion, which was approved by voters in November of 2018, and expands Idaho’s Medicaid program to cover working adults who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level; previously, Idaho’s Medicaid program mostly covered only children and people with disabilities.
Overall, about $400 million of the $591 million increase in total funds for Medicaid between fiscal year 2019 and 2021 is due to Medicaid expansion, Jeppesen said.
“On the general funds piece, we’re actually up about $25 million,” he said, “so the vast majority of that increase is Medicaid expansion, coupled with increases in federal programs.”
Gov. Brad Little’s recommended budget for the Department of Health & Welfare for next year reflects an 8% increase over this year in total funds, and just 4.75% in state general funds. He's proposing to fund the state's share of Medicaid expansion next year with no impact on the state general fund, instead tapping related savings in the Corrections and Health & Welfare budgets due to the expansion; the state's Millennium Fund, which comes from a tobacco settlement; and asking Idaho counties to ante up about $8.5 million from their savings on reduced indigent medical costs.