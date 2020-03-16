A long list of hastily announced committee meetings are taking place now, with the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee about to convene to set a new higher ed budget and also handle two new supplemental appropriations related to coronavirus. House Health & Welfare is set to hear Chairman Fred Wood's new bill to tap counties for $12 million to help pay the state's share of Medicaid expansion; House Transporation has a 1:30 meeting set with the statewide hands-free law for drivers with cell phones atop its agenda; and several other panels are meeting on administrative rules extension resolutions.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.