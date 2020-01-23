As state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra finished a fast-paced, detail-packed presentation to JFAC this morning that included lots of quotes from local district officials about what’s happening on the ground in Idaho schools, Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, JFAC co-chair, said, “Thank you, Supt. Ybarra, that was a lot. Lots of numbers, lots of facts and figures – which is good for this committee, because this is a numbers committee.”
Bair then opened the floor for questions from lawmakers, and there were lots, both for Ybarra and for the governor’s budget staff.
Among them: Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, asked the governor’s Division of Financial Management analyst, Gideon Tolman, why Gov. Brad Little’s budget didn’t include an increase in discretionary funds to cover an anticipated 3.9% increase in teachers’ health care costs.
Tolman said, “He recognizes the value of that discretionary funding and what that means for school districts and how they can have the flexibility to use that, specifically to your point, for health insurance costs. The public schools budget has received quite a bit of discretionary funding over the last couple of years, and the governor is focused on a few strategic investments that he feels like will really move the needle on public education in Idaho.” Tolman said the governor’s top three priorities are literacy, educator salaries, and support for social/emotional learning, and those also are the superintendent’s top three priorities and the top three priorities of the governor’s school improvement task force.
“Stakeholders have indicated that’s where their focus is as well,” Tolman said. “If appropriated, the governor’s recommendation for increased state allocations for educator pay will hopefully free up some … funds that are currently being used for educator salaries right now. … So we didn’t feel like it was a strategic priority right now – recognize the value, but (the governor) hopes that his priorities will make up for that difference.” He noted that Little exempted K-12 public schools from his 2% budget cuts that he imposed on nearly all other state agency budgets for next year.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said a 10-year review of Idaho school funding by the task force showed that “even though it appears that we continue to put a great deal more funding into education every year,” when inflation and increasing student numbers are taken into account, “We have only raised that budget about 1.5% in 10 years.” She said, “When teachers get a little bit more in their salary but then they have to pay (more) for health care, it really doesn’t work out” as a gain.
She said of Little, “He is championing schools, and I do appreciate that.” But she said she’s “very concerned” that the task force goal of building out the career ladder for teacher pay hasn’t made the progress it should. “It will be 2025 before we reach what we knew we needed to do in 2013,” she said. “We’re still going to be behind when we get there in 2025.”
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, asked about the governor’s $30 million recommendation for boosting teacher salaries through the career ladder next year, compared to Ybarra’s $40 million request. Tolman noted that Ybarra prepared her budget before the task force voted on its recommendations, and “did a good job anticipating” what they’d be. “The governor came down on $30 million as a down payment,” he said.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, lauded the $1 million proposal for social/emotional learning, but asked, “Is that really enough?” Ybarra responded, “Is it enough? It’s never enough. … But it’s a start. ... It’s building momentum.” She said teachers in Idaho increasingly are seeing students come to school with challenges to their mental health, and that affects behavior in the classroom.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said his constituents are complaining about rising property taxes, even as bond issues that bring property tax increases are the way Idaho pays for schools to house its growing student population. He mentioned things like double-shifts and relocatable classrooms, and wondered if there are other ways Idaho should look at school facilities than just adding “bricks and mortar.” He asked Ybarra, “What thoughts (do you have), as you look at the next 5-10 years as we get more and more pushback from property taxpayers to properly provide facilities for learning?”
Ybarra responded that her push for “mastery-based education” and “getting away from seat time” is part of the answer. “It’s all innovation,” she said. “This shift is generational,” involving everything from technology to new concepts of learning and advancement. “I don’t know that the nation has solved the facilities issue,” Ybarra said. “Across the nation we are struggling with that, buildings are aging ... but I do believe that mastery-based education is really going to be the answer down the road to some of the issues that we are facing.”
Here are all the numbers on the school budget proposals, including both Ybarra's request and the governor's recommendation: